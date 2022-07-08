Pendal Group Ltd Sells 95,654 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,654 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.37. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.