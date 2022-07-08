Pendal Group Ltd Takes $1.27 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in IDEX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,207,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

NYSE IEX opened at $187.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

