Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of PNR opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

