Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €241.00 ($251.04) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €176.35 ($183.70) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($141.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

