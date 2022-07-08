Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.25. The firm has a market cap of £177.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.12.

In related news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,631.39).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

