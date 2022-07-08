Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

