Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

