Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

