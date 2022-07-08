Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.