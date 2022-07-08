Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

