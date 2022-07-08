POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

