POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of -0.06. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

