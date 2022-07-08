Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $387.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.22. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

