Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.31. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $94,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,654,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

