PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.