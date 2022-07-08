PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PPL stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

