Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$101.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$73.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$35.82 and a one year high of C$109.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.