Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

