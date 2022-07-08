Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.