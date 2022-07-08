Private Ocean LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,554.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

