Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $15.13 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 2,963.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $132,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $475,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

