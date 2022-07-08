Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

NYSE PRU opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

