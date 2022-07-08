Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Interfor Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2022 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.30. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$23.30 and a 1 year high of C$44.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,750. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,572.02. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

