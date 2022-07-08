Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mercer International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercer International in a report released on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MERC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.