Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

