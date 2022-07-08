Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

