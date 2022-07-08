Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.19.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

