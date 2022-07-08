QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 5,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.