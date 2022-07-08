Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 24.1%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) traded up 24.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 7,963,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,787,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.44.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors.

