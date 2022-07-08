R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

