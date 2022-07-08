RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.