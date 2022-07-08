Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 750,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

