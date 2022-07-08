Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

