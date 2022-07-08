Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

