Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,456 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

IMO stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

