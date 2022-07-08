Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $212.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

