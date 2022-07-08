RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
