Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

