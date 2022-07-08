Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.17.

TSE:LIF opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.79. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$25.82 and a one year high of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 98.74%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

