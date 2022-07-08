Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$22.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.73. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

