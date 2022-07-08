Raymond James Cuts Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $94.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $125.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.61.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

