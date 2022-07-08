Raymond James Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
GNTY stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
