Raymond James Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GNTY stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

