Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wajax in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Wajax stock opened at C$20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$18.73 and a 1-year high of C$29.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.64.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

