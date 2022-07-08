Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

