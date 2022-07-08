Raymond James Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

NOA opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.65.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,409.90. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,146,857 shares in the company, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Insiders have purchased 597,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,063 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

