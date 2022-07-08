Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

