Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

