Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa Sells 16,012 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $19.30 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 147,653 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

