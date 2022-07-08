Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($38.54) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of RNO opened at €24.01 ($25.01) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($104.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.19.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

