Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given New €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Renault from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($41.67) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($38.54) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($64.58) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

